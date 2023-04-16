Rhea Chakraborty receives love from fans as Roadies gangleader| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty receives love from fans as Roadies gangleader

Rhea Chakraborty has made an astounding comeback at MTV, becoming the Gang Leader in Season 19 of the renowned reality show MTV Roadies. The actor, who began her career on the channel, is now completing a complete circle by serving on the judge panel of this prestigious show. The audience received Rhea Chakraborty with total joy and pleasure, and here is proof of all the affection that was poured on the actress.

Taking to her social media, the actress shares a reel of herself entering the big halls as the gangleader. The crowd exclaimed loudly as she enters. In the caption she writes “The Power Of Love.”

See Video,

Rhea Chakraborty's recent promotion to Gang Leader has motivated everyone, especially those who wish her the best. She is definitely becoming what her hashtags, such as #rheanew, denote. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for updates on her future ventures and ideas.

Rhea Chakraborty on returning to set after 3 years: 'Times have been hard'

Sharing a video from the makeup room on Thursday, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience."

See Video,

Rhea just announced her arrival on Instagram with a video about MTV Roadies. She was seen wearing a leather top and trousers and jumping down using a rope. She also said, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aungi, darr jaungi, ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki (what did you think, that I would stay scared and not come, now it's someone else's turn to get scared)".

See Video,

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty resumes work three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Times have been hard'

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies 19; See reactions

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty joins Prince Narula & Gautam Gulati on MTV Roadies Season 19 as gang leader

Latest Entertainment News