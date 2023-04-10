Rhea Chakraborty joins Prince Narula & Gautam Gulati on MTV Roadies Season 19 as gang leader

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on the small screen with Roadies Season 19. The actress, who had been off work for a while, will be seen as a gang leader along with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. In the promo released by the channel, Rhea says, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi...darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hani auditions pe (What did you think...I won't return, I'd be scared? This time it's time for others to feel scared. See you at the auditions)."

As part of the latest season, Rhea told IANS "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

The brand-new season's theme is of 'Karm Ya Kaand' and is hosted by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is returning with the newest season. Promo also gives a glimpse of Sood, where he is seen prepping with sugarcane juice, hinting at the difficulties that lie ahead for the aspiring contestants.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari trolls daughter Palak for her latest brown-coloured outfit | READ mommy's comment here

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Bunty Sajdeh?

Years after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, reports rifed that the actress is dating Bunty Sajdeh. Also, it was being reported that they have decided to keep things personal and away from public light. “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Rhea Chakraborty and SSR's death case

Sushant died at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. After his death, Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death. The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of 'bullying' her, warns 'Aage aage dekho hota hai kya'

Latest Entertainment News