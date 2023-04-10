Shweta Tiwari trolls daughter Palak for her latest brown-coloured outfit | READ mommy's comment here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Even after two failed marriages, one with Raja Chaudhary and another with Abhinav Kohli, Shweta has proved to be a doting mother to her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. Her daughter, on the other hand, will mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Palak, who never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous looks, glammed up Instagram with the latest photoshoot. She looked gorgeous in an all-brown outfit. However, what caught the attention was mommy Shweta Tiwari's comment on Palak's outfit.

She joked about Palak's look and called her 'Nutella'. While sharing the post, she wrote “Nutella banke kyu ghum rahi hai - Shweta Tiwari.” The hilarious caption made netizens laugh and engage in some fun in the comment section. A fan replied, "Just like Nutella.. you are also everyone’s favourite" Another wrote, "EveryBody Love This Cute Nutella (sic.)"

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari recently came under the scanner for her relationship with Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two are rumoured to be dating but have never accepted or denied the speculations. Reacting to the same, Palak finally revealed that she is not dating Ibrahim.

When asked about her relationship, Palak told ETimes, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Directed by Farhad Samji, the film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Yentamma OUT: Ram Charan gives 'chumeshwari' performance in Salman Khan & Venkatesh song

Latest Entertainment News