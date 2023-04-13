Rhea Chakraborty resumes work three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Times have been hard'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty resumes work after three years

Rhea Chakraborty is preparing to make a comeback in the entertainment industry with Season 19 of the youth-oriented reality show MTV Roadies. She has finally spoken out about her protracted wait to return to the sets. Rhea stated that times had been difficult and that she was overwhelmed.

On Thursday, Rhea took to her Instagram account and shared a video from the vanity van. Her caption read, ""It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support . Times have been hard,but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears #rhenew #resillience."

In the video, the actress said, "So, I haven’t shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn’t happened in a while. Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years. Universe has strange ways. Overwhelmed and excited, welcome back to me."

For the unversed, Rhea was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who left for his heavenly abode in June 2020. The actor was discovered hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage.

