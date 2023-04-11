Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies 19; See reactions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies 19

Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, announced that she will be joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati on the reality show MTV Roadies Season 19 as a gang leader. The actress has been away from the limelight after she served a jail sentence and was accused of abetment to suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Rhea was active on social media, she hadn't signed any new projects. Now, she is ready to be back. The MTV Roadies 19 promo featuring Rhea Chakraborty shows her in a fighter look as she claims, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi… darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. (What did you think… I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to get scared)."

Rhea Chakraborty's announcement did not go down well with the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister who trolled her. While Priyanka Singh did not name the actress, she tweeted in Hindi, "Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious. (roughly translated into English)"

Image Source : TWITTER/@WITHOUTTHEMINDLate Sushant Singh Rajput's sister trolls Rhea Chakraborty

Check out the MTV Roadies 19 promo here-

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is excited to be back on the screen. She told IANS, "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

Like last year, the latest season of Roadies will also be hosted by Sonu Sood and its theme is 'Karm Ya Kaand'.

On the other hand, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actor's family still accuses Rhea and her brother of the actor's death. He was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Rhea was then taken into custody and was questioned by CBI, NCB, and ED. She remained in the Byculla jail for a month.

DON'T MISS

Rhea Chakraborty looks drop dead gorgeous in all black look. Ladies take cue!

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen photos remembering late actor

Latest Entertainment News