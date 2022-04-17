'Bhangra ta sajda jad nache Johar te Neetu': Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's baraat recreated at Hunarbaaz

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding fever is not over yet! As Bollywood witnessed one of its grand weddings on April 14, the celebrations continued during the Grand Finale of 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Ranbir, is all set to make her TV debut with the upcoming kids' reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. But before that, she will be seen in the latest episode of the home-grown talent show Hunarbaaz.

Well, Neetu Kapoor is one happy mother-in-law and the recent promo videos of the show prove it. While everyone on the show showered love and blessings to the newlyweds and congratulated Neetu, and Karan Johar, who were a part of the wedding, the duo recreated some of the beautiful memories from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The audience along with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Kundrra and others recreated the 'Baraat' moment of Ranlia's wedding.

Interestingly, new Mr and Mrs Kapoor -- Ranbir and Alia were also there. Don't believe it? Take a look

The senior actress, who looked splendid in her black top and foil print palazzo, was seen shaking a leg with Karan Johar on her daughter-in-law’s popular song 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi and 'Radha teri chunari,' after Bharti Singh, the host of the show invited Neetu and Johar to the stage with 'Baari Barsi' boli. She said "Baari Barsi khatan gaya si, khatke le aai kudi sweetu, bhangra ta sajda jad nache Johar te Neetu." ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in inside pics from night

Neetu also flaunted her henna which had 'Rishi' written on it. Sharing her emotional moment, the actress said "Mera emotional moment isiliye tha because this was Rishi ji’s last wish ke mere bete ki shaadi ho, aur main dekh rahi thi ke unki last wish puri ho rahi hai so, I only wished that he could see it... but I’m sure he is watching. It was very, very emotional.” Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Party: Neetu, Riddhima dazzle in shimmery outfits; SRK grabs eyeballs