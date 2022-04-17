Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in inside pics from night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding party

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love nest Vastu was decked up in fairy lights on Saturday night as the newlywed couple hosted a bash for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and many more arrived in style for Ranbir and Alia's post-wedding bash.

Even though the guests arriving at the party did not pose for the photographs outside Vastu, some of them shared inside pics from the party. Alia is seen wearing a sequin party dress. Ranbir wore a black suit with a printed tie and looked dashing. He is seen posing with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a smiling selfie. In one of the other pictures, Karisma Kapoor shares a candid moment with Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Karisma also clicked some selfies with the newlywed couple. Malaika Arora looked stunning in a hot pink party outfit with statement sleeves. She has recently recovered from a road accident. Arjun Kapoor also joined Malaika for a pic with the Kapoors.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor from the bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the bash at Vastu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor with the Kapoors

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar with Neetu Kapoor and Vastu bash