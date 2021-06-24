Rahul Vaidya turns Salman Khan from Dabangg 3, Disha Parmar becomes Sonakshi Sinha in fanmade post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUSHA__199 Rahul Vaidya turns Salman Khan from Dabangg 3, Disha Parmar becomes Sonakshi Sinha

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been one of the most popular contestants in \reality show Bigg Boss 14. The singer has been garnering much love from his fans who have also been waiting for his wedding with girlfriend and TV actress Disha Parmar. While Rahul says there is still time for the D-Day, fans have been making posters of them. Recently, a fan shared a poster of Dabangg 3 on Twitter in which Rahul Vaidya had turned into Salman Khan while Disha Parmar became Sonakshi Sinha.

The fans morphed Rahul and Disha's faces on Salman Khan Sonakshi in the film's iconic poster. Sharing the edited poster, the fan wrote, “Made this edit of Rahul and Disha version from Dabang3 of Salman Khan & Sonakshi sinha. I hope u both liked it." Reacting to the same, Rahul Vaidya tweeted, "Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan hope u don’t mind me doing dabangg 3."

Rahul Vaidya conducted a #AskRKV segment on Twitter and his fans bombarded him with questions about his and Disha's wedding. They also asked him about his future projects after returning from Cape Town. The singer recently returned after finishing the shoot for adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It has been rumoured that Rahul has been the highest-paid celebrity on the show among the contestants.

A fan also asked about his plans of doing a project with Jasmin Bhasin. To this, he said, "Would love to do a song with Bunty." Rahul and Aly used to call Jasmin 'bunty' in Bigg Boss 14.

Ladylove Disha Parmar also questioned him about why he shaved off his beard. Rahul lovingly replied that it was because he wanted to look younger. He wrote, "Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on TV in July. It is said that Rahul is one of the finalists in the show. Other than Rahul, the contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.