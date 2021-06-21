Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAHULVAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to announce their wedding date soon? What Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said

Rahul Vaidya who started his career through Indian Idol rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Be it his fight with the winner of the season Rubina Dilaik or his talent of mimicry, the singer left everyone impressed with his appearance. However, the highlight of his journey remained the episode when he proposed to his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television. Not only this, but she even accepted the proposal and featured in the family special episode. Ever since news of their wedding started doing rounds. Rahul's mother announced that the two would get married in June but the second wave of COVID spoilt their plans. The couple decided to wait but now it seems that their fans are going to hear the good news of their wedding date soon.

Ever since their proposal, Rahul and Disha have been going on strong and were seen making public appearances and even social media posts about each other. Speaking about their marriage in an interview with Etimes, Rahul said, "Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon."

Not only this, but he even expressed his desire to take a break from TV and reality shows and focus on music. He told the portal, "I want to spend time with my family and friends uninterrupted, go on holidays and concentrate on my music. That’s the plan for now."

Rahul is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is seen sharing interesting posts on his Instagram handle from the foreign land. Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about the show, Rahul said, "I hadn’t imagined that shooting for the show would be so much fun. Having said that, some stunts can be quite difficult and leave you with bruises."

The contestants have wrapped up the shooting of the show which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Apart from Vaidya, its features celebrities like-- Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.

Coming back to Disha and Rahul, they wre last seen together in their love song 'Madhanya.'