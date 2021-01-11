Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANSINGHGROVER Qubool Hai 2.0 actor Karan Singh Grover tests COVID-19 positive: Report

A lot of actors have fallen prey to the novel coronavirus and it seems another name has been added to the list. According the reports, it is none other than Television's handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover! The actor who was shooting for his much-talked-about web series Qubool 2.0 in Serbia tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28 and went under self-isolation. However, he hasn't officially announced the news on his social media platform yet. For the unversed, Karan is seen playing the role of Asad in the show opposite actress Surbhi Jyoti who will be seen playing the role of Zoya.

According to a report by Spotboye, "Karan Singh Grover was supposed to return to India on December 29 with the crew and before that all had to go for a compulsory COVID-19 test in which he resulted positive. Along with Karan, other few members of the team also tested positive and hence they are still stuck in that country and will be flying back after their isolation period is over."

The report further stated that the actor is asymptomatic and has not shown any signs of discomfort due to coronavirus till now. He and the other team members were shooting in minus degrees temperature in the country.

Speaking about his show Qubool Hai 2.0, Karan in a statement said, "Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will centre around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya."

He raised everyone's excitement when he shared the poster of Asad and Zoya alongside a caption reading, "The epic jodi of Asad and Zoya is coming back to kick off the new year with more Romance more Drama more Action."

Talking about the show, Quboo Hai 2.0 will be going all digital and will stream on ZEE5. It will be a 10-episode series and will also star Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in crucial roles. Qubool Hai 2 is directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto.