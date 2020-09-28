Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCENARULA Prince Narula to enter Bigg Boss 14 with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan?

The grand premiere of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away and the buzz around it is at its peak. Fans have been waiting for the show to return after the huge success of the last season in which actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner. It is being said that this year, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth, Bigg Boss 11's runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan are all set to get locked in the house for 14 days with the contestants. Now, the latest buzz claims that Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula will also be joining them. Many fan-made social media handles of Bigg Boss have been claiming that Prince will be a part of the show for a few days and compete with other former contestants with his team. However, nothing official has been declared yet.

The rumours have it that Sidharth, Hina, Gauhar and Prince will play a special role and will have special powers for the first 14 days. Also, they will choose who will be allowed to enjoy special services of the mall, spa, theater, etc.

Earlier, the channel had unveiled the promo video featuring Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar but nothing about their entry into the house has been declared. In the video, Gauahar can be seen donning a beautiful gown with a plunging neckline. The actress looks beautiful with chess as her game floor. Actress Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla can also be seen oozing out glamour and swag in their respective promo videos. Check the video here-

Last week, host Salman Khan gave a sneak peek into the upcoming season of the reality show during a press conference. He also introduced the first contestant of the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan is also a singer, and he wants to step out of his father's shadow. He feels, the reality show will be a good platform for him to carve his space.

"I think it (Bigg Boss) would give people an opportunity to know me more than just Kumar Sanu's son. This is a very big opportunity for me to carve out an identity for myself because I can reach out to millions of people who are Bigg Boss fans. So this will definitely help me in distinguishing myself as Jaan rather than being Kumar Sanu's son," Jaan Kumar Sanu said.

This year, Salman will be taking a pay cut for hosting the show in order to ensure every crew member gets their due payment. The actor spoke about this while talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. When Salman asked Abhishek Rege, "We are paying full salary to everyone?", he replied: "We are paying salary. Obviously you might not see huge increments, but we are paying full salary to people." To this, Salman responded: "Very good. What about mine? Doesn't matter. I am more than happy to cut it down, so that everyone else gets paid.

