Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YUVIKACHAUDHARY Prince Narula surprises wifey Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday in the most adorable manner

Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary are counted amongst one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. Ever since their appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss season 9, the two have been winning hearts of their fans. They are quite active on social media and keep on sharing loved-up pictures and videos and leave everyone excited. Yet again, they did the same and this time on the occasion of Yuvika's birthday. The Roadies fame surprised his wife Yuvika who is celebrating her birthday today on August 02. As soon as the clock struck 12 last night, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress got a surprise and a glimpse of the same is shared on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Yuvika gave a sneak peek into the midnight celebration. She is seen all smiling and kissing her husband after seeing their room beautifully decorated with red coloured balloons. Her post was captioned with a heart.

As soon as the same was shared, tons of fans as well as celebrities started pouring in their birthday wishes. Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happpyyy bday meri jaan" while Shweta Pandit commented, "Happy happy yuvi @yuvikachaudhary." Apart from them, others including Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahi Vij, Pavitra Punia, and singer Inder Chahal extended their greetings.

For those unversed, the two of them met inside the Bigg Boss house during the 9th season which was won by Prince. The two after dating for a while got married in the year 2018. See some of their adorable posts here:

On the professional front, she rose to fame with her appearance in talent show for aspiring actors titled Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj, back in 2004. She has been a part of Punjabi films like-- Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Yaaran Da Katchup, and Lakeeran. Apart from this, she has featured in a number of music videos as well.