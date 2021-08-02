Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his intense workout routine; fans call it 'real transformation'

Struggling to motivate yourself to workout? Don't worry. Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post will definitely inspire you to burn some calories. On Monday, Vicky took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of him lifting weights. His facial expressions while working out clearly indicates that he is giving it his all to achieve a perfect body.

"Wip (Work in progress)," he captioned the post. Vicky's picture left netizens stunned. "Beast. Beast. Beast," a user commented. "Oh my god...real transformation in making," another user wrote.

Reportedly, Vicky is undergoing intense fitness training for his role in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky's film 'Masaan' recently completed six years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a few pictures from the sets of the movie. In one of the images, he is seen facing towards the sky with his eyes closed. ""24th July 2015. #forevergrateful," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Sardar Uddham Singh', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'.

-With ANI inputs