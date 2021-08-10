Pratyusha Banerjee birth anniversary: Kamya Panjabi shares emotional video as she remembers her 'Anandi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMYA PANJABI Kamya Panjabi shares emotional video remembering late friend Pratyusha Banerjee on her birth anniversary

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Kamya Punjabi on Tuesday shared an emotional video remembering her friend Pratyusha Banerjee on her birth anniversary.Television actress Pratyusha Banerjee passed away after committing suicide at her rented apartment in Goregaon on April 1, 2016. Kamya and Pratyusha became good friends during their Bigg Boss 7 stint. The video shared by Kamya features Pratyusha’s pictures in her character Anandi’s look and a few adorable pictures with Kamya too. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday #anandi"

Watch the video here:

Pratyusha became a household name as after she played the lead role of Anandi in popular show Balika Vadhu. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked by the police in relation to her extreme step. Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court three months after Pratyusha’s death. He said that they were planning to get married that year but the actress was deeply disturbed and frustrated by the constant interference from her mother Soma and father Shankar.

Kamya has always stood up and spoken up for Pratyusha and was also someone who fought for justice after her death. Recently, Vikas HGupta claimed that he dated Pratyusha for a little while in an interview.

Talking to BT, Kamya said, “Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. She isn’t there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don’t appreciate it at all. I didn’t read or watch the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai."

