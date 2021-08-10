Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOT SELECT Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh cries after Muskan Jattana's hurtful remarks

Although it's just been a day since the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT started streaming, its contestants are already catching eyeballs for their antics in the house. In the latest episode, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh broke down in tears as she felt offended after Muskaan aka Moose Jattana made some insensitive comments.

While having dinner, Akshara told Milind, Nishant, Neha, Raqesh, Pratik and others that she was very friendly with Moose but now she will maintain a distance.

When asked the reason, Akshara replied, “I was casually asking her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Milind) for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**nd me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jot tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…’ She spoke like this.”

She added, "It doesn’t feel good. She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry/ That’s my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don’t talk like that."

While speaking Akshara could not hold back her tears and kept wiping them with a towel. Ridhima came to console her.

After hearing this Moose tried to clear it with Milind and Akshara but they don’t give much importance to her. Moose said that it wasn’t sexual or disrespectful, she meant it in a joking way. Milind said such jokes are not okay or appreciative.

Later, Akshara cried in the garden area. Divya adviced her that if their is any logic behind crying like this and if she feels its an issue then she should pick it up. To which Akshara shared that she will let go.

Later, Moose again came to talk to Akshara and Milind but they didn't talk. Moose said, "I tried to clear my side but they don’t wish to."

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week series that will air on Voot before the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.