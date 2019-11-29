PM Modi attends Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari Singh’s wedding reception in Delhi. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM PM Modi attends Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari Singh’s wedding reception in Delhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh ruled the headlines in October when she tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat. The actress had a grand wedding according to the Rajput traditions and all her friends from the industry were invited. Later, the couple hosted a reception for their close family and friends in Rewa and last night (November 28), they threw another wedding reception in New Delhi. The night was even more special for the newly married couple as Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi graced the reception.

The photos and videos from Mohena and Suyesh’s wedding reception have already gone viral on the internet. The actress also shared a selfie which features Pm Modi along with her husband and family members. She wrote, "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam".

In another photo, Mohena and Suyesh can be seen striking a pose with the PM who was dressed to perfection in white dhoti pants and kurta, paired with a brown modi jacket. On the other hand, Mohena looked gorgeous in a embroidered baby pink salwar suit and Suyesh donned a royal look in a white pathani and pagdi. Check out the photos and videos here-

For the unversed, Mohena Kumari Singh was a dancer and rose to fame as an actress with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Kirti Singhania opposite Rishi Dev who used to play Naksh.

