Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Promo: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh's love story as Archana-Manav will make you emotional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh's love story as Archana-Manav will make you emotional

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Saturday treated her fans to a new promo of Pavitra Rishta 2.0: It's Never Too Late. It is a digital spin-off of the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. The show will soon begin streaming on Zee5. Ankita will reprise her role as Archana, while Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the shoes of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and essay the role of Manav. For the unversed, the first part of the show had the late actor in the lead role of Manav, which was later played by Hiten Tejwani.

The first promo teaser has Shaheer meeting Ankita after looking at each other’s pictures on the phone and agreeing to marry. Dropping the video of the same on her Instagram account, Ankita captioned it as, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate.

Several fans took to the comment section saying they miss Sushant Singh. The announcement of Shaheer Sheikh taking SSR's place in the show met with a sharp reaction. The cast of the show was brutally trolled and call for a ban of the daily soap was also initiated. In lieu of the same, Shaheer penned down a long note that read, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty.

Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2."

Meanwhile, Ankita has constantly been posting pictures and videos after she began shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2. Earlier, she had shared a boomerang video playing with the show's clapboard. "Pavitra rishta," Ankita wrote along with a red heart emoji.