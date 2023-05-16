'Only Shah Rukh Khan can act like Dilip Kumar,' says Sudha Murthy at The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOWORLDWIDE Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, producer Guneet Monga, and actress Raveena Tandon were guests on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. This was one of the most entertaining episodes with Sudhar Murthy revealing her wild past-life experiences. She hilariously described her first impression of her husband, Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and how his weight has remained constant throughout their marriage. Out of the numerous amusing and motivational tales, she revealed that she is a cinephile and has seen 365 films in 365 days.

"Mein jab young thi to uss samay, mere hero Dilip Kumar saheb the. Lajawaab hai! (When I used to be young, my hero was Dilip Kumar, sir. He was simply fabulous!)" Sudha Murthy said, reminiscing about her old days. "Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan." She claims proudly, as her adoration for both is reflected in her words. "When I saw 'Veer-Zara', I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would've been young, he would've done 'Veer-Zara'. Now Shah Rukh Khan has taken that place and only he can act in that."

It is mentioned that SRK was among the actors who knew Dilip Kumar best. Shah Rukh was even considered as the veteran actor's own son. Saira Banu, the wife of Dilip Kumar, once remarked that if the couple had a son, he unquestionably would have resembled SRK. "Both SRK and Dilip Kumar Sahab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh's hair when we meet," she had said. She and Dilip Kumar also frequently referred to SRK as their "mooh bola beta."

SRK was frequently spotted visiting the late actor's home and was concerned about his health while he was ill and bedridden before his passing. After Dilip Kumar passed away, SRK was one of the first people to arrive at the house to stand by Saira Banu's side.

