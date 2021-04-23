Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Meher back on 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be back on the show "Choti Sarrdaarni", in her popular avatar of Meher. The show that airs on Colors will always be an integral part of Nimrit's life, says the actress. "Choti Sarrdaarni will always be an integral part of my life as I started my journey as an actor with it. Because of some unavoidable circumstances I had to take a break from work and I am extremely happy to be back and reuniting with my onscreen family," she says.

The actress adds that the show is set to have a few shocking twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged.

"I am thankful to the viewers and fans for their unceasing support and I can assure that there are going to be very interesting twists and turns in the show that they are going to enjoy. I want to thank everyone and urge them to stay safe," she says.

Earlier, it was reported that actress Kratika Sengar is soon to make her exit from the show Choti Sarrdaarni after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will return back.

Kratika was roped in for the cameo role as Nimrit had some health issues and she needed a break. The makers were looking for a known face till the time Nimrit could return back and that is why they roped in Kratika in the show.

Also Read: Kratika Sengar to exit Choti Sarrdaarni after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's re-entry

As per BT media reports, Kratika Sengar has confirmed the news of Nimrit's entry into the show. The actress even said that the show belongs to Nimrit and she is happy to know about her re-entry.