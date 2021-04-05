Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRATIKA SENGAR, NIMRIT KAUR Kratika Sengar to exit Choti Sarrdaarni after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's re-entry

Actress Kratika Sengar is soon to make her exit from the show Choti Sarrdaarni after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will return back. Kratika was roped in for the cameo role as Nimrit had some health issues and she needed a break. The makers were looking for a known face till the time Nimrit could return back and that is why they roped in Kratika in the show.

As per BT media reports, Kratika Sengar has confirmed the news of Nimrit's entry into the show. The actress even said that the show belongs to Nimrit and she is happy to know about her re-entry. Kratika told BT, "Yes, I, too, have heard that Nimrit is returning to Choti Sarrdaarni. I joined this show because she was unwell and had to take a break. I am very happy to know that she is coming back soon. This show belongs to her and she is needed to headline it. However, we don't know when she will resume yet. I had a discussion about this with the production house and they have planned something nice for me. I can't reveal the story."

Kratika has often praised Nimrit for her acting skills. She also said that the only reason she joined the show was that the makers needed a known face before Nimrit returns back to shooting. Kratika goes on to say that she has immense respect for Nimrit.

"I have always been averse to replacing another artiste and I joined this show because the makers needed a known face to fill in for Nimrit till she could resume the shoot. I have immense respect for her. I was roped in for a cameo, which was always the plan. One of the many reasons that prompted me to take up the show was producer Rajesh Ram Singh. I have worked with him before. He had directed me in one of my shows. The people around me, including the production team, the cast and the crew are very nice. I have been having a great time shooting with them.", Kratika added.

Kartika is playing the role of Sandhya Tomar, a friend of Meher, played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. With her entry, the show has witnessed a series of twists and turns.

The show, which stars Kevina Tak as Seher and Mansi Sharma as Harleen, airs on Colors.