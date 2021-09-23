Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIASHARMA Video of Nia Sharma dancing to Sukhbir's 'Taare Gin Gin' goes viral. Seen yet?

Television actress Nia Sharma is counted amongst one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She is quite active on Instagram where she shared pictures and videos of herself from various occasions, holidays, photoshoots and social gatherings. Yet again, she did the same when she posted one of her videos with her bunch of friends in a club. Everyone in the clip was seen enjoying the vibe as they dance to the popular Punjabi song of singer Sukhbir titled 'Ishq Tera Tadpaave.' The video has now gone viral on the internet and has left everyone talking about Nia's electrifying moves and her attire which includes white lacy crop top, black shorts and white over-the-knee boots.

The video shared on Instagram by neha who loves partying with caption reading, "Dilli wale in every party…Coz it will never end without oh ho ho hoooo." Not only this but tthe 'Jamai Raja' actress also shared a set of pictures in the same outfit and wrote sparkle emoji alongside the same.

See them here:

The video left the Netizens excited who took to the comments section and complimented the actress for her superb energy. A person wrote, "From whr did u get such energy?" while many dropped fire emojis for her.

This is not the first time when pictures and videos of Nia have gone viral on the internet. Just recently, she uploaded pictures of her birthday celebration with her bunch of friends. Nia's pink dress and bomb cakes grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, "Bomb cakes to bomb dances .. to glitterrratisssss…. We were all bouncingTo us all Danced my way into another year.."

On the professional front, Nia stepped into the acting world when she got her break through the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Later, she went on to do the popular show 'Jamai Raja' opposite Ravi Dubet which even had a digital spin-off 'Jamai Raja 2.0.' She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted, also starring Rrahul Sudhir and Namit Khanna.

Very recently, she was seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT.