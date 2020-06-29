Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai's BTS photos from Naagin 4 sets go viral

After almost three months of complete lockdown, the shooting for various Television shows finally began keeping all the safety precautions in mind. One amongst those was supernatural show Naagin 4 the shootings of which finally took place in the presence of its lead actresses Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Counted amongst one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen, Ekta Kapoor's show will finally come to an end and begin with a new season real soon. But before that, the actresses geared up for the much-awaited finale and shared their excitement on social media. On one hand where Nia shared BTS pictures, Rashami, on the other, treated fans with her makeup video.

Taking to Instagram, Nia shared a photo of herself from the vanity van and wrote, "Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)."

Meanwhile, Rashami shared a video of herself and wrote, "Joy is the best makeup."

Other pictures and videos shared by the fans pages showed the two Naagin of the show dressed in yellow sarees.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant also opened up about her journey in the show and said, "Of course, there were times when I just wanted to quit. But I knew I had made a commitment. Also, I must thank every housemate as everyone gave me my space when I needed it. They understood what I was going through and left me alone. We have had some really good moments inside but it is more of the fights that get talked about. We had so much fun in the unseen undekha version."

Meanwhile, the makers have already announced the fifth season of the show however who will play the lead role is still a mystery. Talking about whether she wanted to be a part of the new season, Rashami said, "Naagin is the biggest supernatural series on Television and why would I say no to it? But for me script matters a lot. So, if something interesting is being planned, I will love to be a part of it."

