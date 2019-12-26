Neha Kakkar on The Kapil Sharma Show reveals name of Padmavat actor who has less followers than her

Neha Kakkar's success story is not an unknown one. The singer rose to fame through her talent, voice and is now counted amongst one of the most loved celebrities of the industry. She is currently seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and is soon going to make her way in The Kapil Sharma Show with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The episode will definitely be a firey one when the bundle of talent will meet the king of comedy.

The siblings will have super fun on the show where they will be seen discussing their goofy secrets from the past. Not only this, they will even delight the audience by singing songs like Dilbar Dilbar. During the chit-chat session, Kapil reveals that Instagram has rewarded five celebrities for having the maximum number of followers and fans in which Neha has received the position in the top five female celebrities who have been admired with an award for crossing 30 million followers on the app. To this, Neha said that she is the only female singer who has achieved the mark.

Further during the conversation, Neha. who is also a social media sensation revealed that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has also secured a position in the list but probably has one lakh less followers than her. She further says that she is a huge fan of the actor and said, "I love Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a couple. They just look perfect and cute together."

Meanwhile, have a look at some of Neha's Insta post here:

