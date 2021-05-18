Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREETSINGH Neha Kakkar, hubby Rohanpreet celebrate parents' wedding anniversary in Rishikesh | PICS

Singer Neha Kakkar is known not just for her melodious voice and hit songs but also for her social media activity. She is counted amongst one of the most active celebs on Instagram and has a huge following of over 57 million followers. Every now and then, she shares updates for fans in the form of her latest photos, videos, appreciation posts for her husband Rohanpreet Singh or the release of her latest track. Yet again, she grabbed the eyeballs of her fans when she took to the photo-sharing application and wished her parents on their wedding anniversary. Not only this, but NehuPreet also shared a glimpse of the intimate celebration they had at their Rishikesh residence.

Taking to Instagram and wishing her parents on their special day, Neha wrote, "Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein.. Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein!!"

Not just her but even Rohanpreet shared a few pictures and wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary Mumma Ji Papa Ji!! Aap Humesha Sath Rahein, Khush Rahein aur Healthy Rahein."

Wishes also poured in from Neha's siblings-- Tony and Sonu Kakkar. Tony shared photos of his parents and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mumma Papa Today is the day it all started..17th May." While Sonu captioned her post, "Happy marriage anniversary mamma papa Love you the mostest most. #couplegoals #marriageanniversary."

Coming back to Neha and Rohanpreet, the couple who got married last year keep on sharing adorable posts on Instagram. Just recently, they treated everyone with a video in which they can be seen wearing blue sweatshirts and struggled to form a heart with their hands. For those unversed, it was a promotional stint for their recently released song titled 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa.' The song released at 11 am.

Watch Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's latest song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' here:

On the work front, Neha is these days seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. She became a target of trolls after Kishore Kumar special episode but has not responded to the event till now.