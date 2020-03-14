Neha Dhupia finally opens up about trolling over Roadies Revolution contestant, says she's been misrepresented

Neha Dhupia finally opens up about trolling over Roadies Revolution contestant, says have been misrepresented

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is currently seen on the popular reality show Roadies Revolution as a gang leader became a victim of social media trolling. It all happened after an episode aired where she along with Nikhil Chinapa was seen hurling abuses at a contestant who revealed that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know about his affair with five other men. She got angry and told the man that in he cannot slap a girl and it was her choice to go with multiple partners and maybe the problem lies with him. Her comments did not go down well with Netizens who started calling her a 'fake feminist' and a 'hypocrite.'

After getting attacked, the 39-year-old actress finally decided to speak her mind and heart out on the matter. On a recent social media post, Neha wrote, "Roadies is a show that I have been part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what's happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence."

In continuation wt Pseudo Feminist Madam #NehaDhupia; here is Chu No 2 Mr Nikhil Chinapa; who is telling the guy to respect women by calling him “motherfcuker” again n again! Superb CHUTIYA MTV gandh pic.twitter.com/DFsnmkFJgf — Sarfraz Khan (@_sarfraz__khan) March 13, 2020

Further, she said, "Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same. But what I do stand for is women's safety. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. I urge people, whether man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence... If you're a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone."

In the video, Neha was seen yelling, "Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... sun meri baat - it's her choice. Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap."

See the language she uses and so much arrogance. These are signals of fake feminists and liberals #NehaDhupia #fakefeminism https://t.co/D3LxKs0Ezy — Vandana (@Jha_Shandillya) March 12, 2020

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

The show also features Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, and Prince Narula. Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.

