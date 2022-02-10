Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash reveals her character's name from Ekta Kapoor's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NAGINI_TAMIL_200 Tejasswi Prakash reveals her name from Naagin 6

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to return to TV with Ekta Kapoor's sixth installment of the supernatural thriller 'Naagin'. In the grand finale of BB15, it was revealed that she is the new face of Naagin 6. With Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead, this season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. While much details about the show have been given, now it's time for revealing Tejasswi's character name.

Taking to her social media, Tejasswi participated in 'That's Not My Name' trend, where actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. In the clip, she gave a glimpse of all the characters she had portrayed on screen so far. Interestingly, the actress also included the name 'Ladoo', given to her by boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15 house.

With the video, Tejasswi announced the name of her on-screen role in Naagin. "Taking a look back at all the amazing characters I got to play on screen. Can’t be more grateful! And now its time to welcome Pratha!! All love to you my Teja Troops," she wrote. So, the new Naagin will be seen in the role of 'Pratha.'

Meanwhile, ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. The show is based on the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning as the saviour to save the world and the country from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'. An ensemble cast comprising television’s prominent faces including veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, the channel confirmed the same with a press statement.

For the unversed, Naagin started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.