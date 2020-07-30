Image Source : TWITTER/@KAREEM_TWEETS_ Naagin 5 Promo: Hina Khan's first look video as serpent leaves fans excited, say 'slaying it'

After giving a sneak peek into the next installment of popular show Naagin, the channel released the promo featuring Hina Khan as the shape-shifting serpent. Fans were already excited after knowing that Hina will be a part of Naagin 4 finale and will feature in Naagin 5 and the promo has left them intrigued. Netizens can't stop admiring the actress' look and said that she is slaying in the promo. Colors shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!"

Reacting to the promo, one Twitter user wrote, "Omgggg finally it's out!!! #HinaKhan as New #Naagin!!! She looks amaaaaaazingggg!!!!! Can't wait for #Naagin5..Alll the best .. I'm sure you'll nail it Red heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes" Another tweeted, "The “SARVASHRESHTHA” and “SABSE BALSHAALI” Naagin is here to steal our hearts away!! Hina Khan has been given the role of the most powerful Naagin in the entire Naagin franchise!!"

Check out the promo here-

Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!#Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/p55OvpzrzJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 30, 2020

Earlier, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a poster featuring Hina khan in her Naagin avatar and wrote, "HAPPY NAAG ‘PAANCHAMI’ ... to all my Naagins." The actress also features in the current promo of Naagin 4. Have a look at the same here:

Hina Khan is said to play the lead role in Naagin 5 but with a twist. The latest reports claim that Hina will be part of the show for three episodes and the story will unfold after she dies. On the other hand, TV actor Dheeraj Dhooper of Kundali Bhagya fame will play the lead hero. Talking about Naagin 5, Dheeraj said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before."

He added, "There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again!"

