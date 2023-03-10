Massive fire breaks out on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' in Goregaon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. In a tragic accident, the sets of the show caught fire in Mumbai today. The blaze was reported from the sets of the Star Plus serial, which was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio. Senior officials were present on the spot to guide the operations. No casualties from the sets have been reported.

All crew members and artists present on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident. An official statement too has been issued by its production house Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films. Five fire engines, two big hose lines, nine pumps, and other equipment were deployed to fight the conflagration. The sets of Teri Meri Dooriyaan and Ajooni have also been reportedly affected by the fire.

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers,”

The team was shooting a scene in which a house catches fire, but the crew was unable to control things, which resulted in the entire set being burnt down to ashes. It is also said that 2000 people were present on the sets when the accident took place. As soon as the fire broke out all were evacuated from the premise but all are still standing outside the sets. The crew is waiting for the fire to be doused so that they can collect their belongings which are still inside the rooms in the sets.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Patralekha (essayed by Aishwarya). The show airs everday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

