Ileana D'Cruz gets banned from Tamil Film Industry? Here's what we know

The gorgeous diva, Ileana D'Cruz has always impressed the industry with her impeccable performances. Not only in Bollywood, but the beautiful actress has also worked in Tamil and Telugu industries. The actress, who was last seen in The Big Bull and had impressed everyone with her incredible acting talent in Barfi, Pokhiri and Baadshaho, has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

As per reports that have been doing the rounds, the Rustom actress is allegedly banned as a Tamil producer filed a complaint claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to be part of the shooting process. As a result of which, the producer had to face huge losses. This is why Ileana has been restricted from starring in Tamil films. However, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding the matter by the producer, Ileana, and her team.

Just one month ago, Ileana was hospitalised, and she had shared photos from there, leaving fans worried. She posted a collage of two photos on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, an IV tube is seen attached to her wrist while she lies in the hospital bed. The second photo was taken, in all probability, after she was discharged and returned home. She captioned the collage, “What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid”.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She played the role of a journalist. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in her kitty. Ileana will also make her debut in a web series. As per reports, she signed the series with Applause Entertainment. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu film Devadasu, which was a commercial success. She then went on to act in several Telugu films such as Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi, among others. She has worked in Main Tera Hero, Rustom, and Raid.

