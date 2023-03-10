Pop Kaun? trailer: Satish Kaushik and Kunal Khemu's comedy drama steals the show; a salute to legend of comedy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMJOHNYLEVER Pop Kaun? poster

Though the legend of comedy, Satish Kaushik has said his final goodbyes to this world, his eternal legacy will continue to bring smiles on our faces. The late actor has managed to make us smile over four decades through all his uniquely delightful avatars, all of which have remained etched in our minds. Even if he is not with us anymore, his new comedy-drama Pop Kaun? will not let us miss him.

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun on Friday, March 10. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever in the lead roles. The makers even dedicated the show to Satish Kaushik as they captioned its trailer, "A salute to the legend of comedy, #SatishKaushik, whose work made us smile for years. #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from 17th March."

Fans took to the comments section and said that the late actor steals the show in the 2-minute-long trailer. One of the users wrote, "RIP Satish Kaushik sir! This industry will never forget you. You were a great and honorable person. You are still alive in your fan's heart", while another added, "I'll really miss Satish Kaushik sir. He was Legendary. He still tried to leave a smile on our faces and lots of laughter, while bidding his farewell. Much Love."

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

