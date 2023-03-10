Pathaan's religion to be revealed in extended OTT version? Here's what Sidharth Anand has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Pathaan poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's magnum opus movie Pathaan is unstoppable, after becoming the first Hindi movie to enter the 1000 crore club worldwide, Pathaan has also surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali- The conclusion. Sisharth Anand's directorial becomes the highest-grossing film in Hindi in the domestic market and the film is still going strong at the box office. Though the movie has set a milestone for the coming movies, it faced a lot of criticism including the boycott trend.

There was a lot of buzz about Shah Rukh's religion in the movie. In Pathaan, Deepika Padukone’s character asks Shah Rukh's character Pathaan if he is a Muslim. He tells her that he was given the name Pathaan after he helped rescue children in an Afghan village. So, Pathaan's religion was not revealed in the movie. But now, we all might get to know what was Pathaan's religion in the extended OTT version of the movie.

In a new interview Galatta Plus, Siddharth revealed that there is a deleted scene about the character, that might be included in the OTT release. Siddharth said that he, Aditya Chopra, and Pathaan writers Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyerewala have 'the same belief system'.

Siddharth spoke about the religion of Pathaan, "It's the synergy that Abbas, Sridhar, Adi and me, it's the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us having the same belief system, and the same films we’ve adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version."

He also added, "None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy. We all come in with, 'Oh that's a great idea and then he became Pathaan because of this reason and now he has no religion, he has only his country that matters to him'. It's the synergy of like-minded people who give confidence to each other."

Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

