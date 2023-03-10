Nick Jonas's version of 'Maan Meri Jaan' leaves fans with goosebumps; rapper KING reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NICKJONAS Nick Jonas's version of 'Maan Meri Jaan' is a bliss

The new version of Hindi hit Maan Meri Jaan is finally out and it features English vocals from US singer Nick Jonas and is called Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song was released on March 10, Friday and is getting a lot of love from Nick's Indian fans. While much of the lyrics in Hindi are the same and sung by KING, Nick has lent his voice to some steamy English lyrics. The song on Nick's Instagram has over 67,202 likes and 74,7,000 views on the platform (at the time of writing).

Since 'Maan Meri Jaan', a romantic number, was released last year as part of King's eight-song album, 'Champagne Talks', the Internet sensation has amassed 278 million views (and counting!) on YouTube. Last month, King had joined award-winning popular Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny for the African version of the track. Sharing the news on Instagram, King had appropriately commented: "Music and Love have the same language and it's called 'Maan Meri Jaan'!"

The lyrics of the song are mostly the same sung by King, to which Nick has lent his vocal prowess and added lyrics in English. Nick can also be heard singing the hook line 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' at one point. The American pop star took to Instagram, where he shared the revamped version and captioned it: "Let's get it!! 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' with @ifeelking is out now." King commented: "Today is the day Ill never forget. Thanks brother. Every time Im' listening to this 100% goosebumps... Lets gooo"

Fans of the two singers were happy with the new version. “Ngl hearing Nick say ‘TU MAAN MERI JAAN’ just gave me goosebumps,” wrote one. “Wow!! Wasn't expecting this…The love Nick has for Priyanka's culture is just amazing,” wrote another. “Despite difference in language, their voices compliment each other flawlessly,” read another comment.

KING made his Bollywood debut with his song Sahi Galat which was featured in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. He will now be performing at Wireless 2023 and represent India alongside his fellow artists such as Divine and Raja Kumari along with international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

