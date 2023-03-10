Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's film sees a DROP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar BO

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor acquitted itself well at the box on its first day in theatres. However, on its second day, the film dropped around 35 per cent and collected around 9 crore nett. While audiences love the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan directorial, the film might see further drops as the 'Holi factor dies.' The film also marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Report

Box Office India says, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar just about stayed above the water on day two as it dropped around 35% and collected 9 crore nett. This drop would have been pretty good if the Holi was a full-out Holiday and the benefit of Holi was across the board but with a partial holiday the drop is on the higher side. The bigger issue is the film only has 23 crore nett up on the board over the two-day holiday period so there is a lot of work to do and it becomes a must for the film to be up on Friday which should happen in cities but mass could see further drops as the Holi factor dies."

"The film got a huge boost in UP and Bihar today but on the other side there is a huge drop Gujarat / Saurashtra. It does look a struggle for the film in mass circuits as generally collections are just not high enough so it will be about the bigger cities and where these can take the film. Also the good numbers from UP and Bihar are sure to come down," BOI added.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

It is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

