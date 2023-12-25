Koffee With Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan make the best mother-son duo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan in Koffee With Karan 8

Saif Ali Khan and his mother Sharmila Tagore are going to attend Karan Johar's show 'Koffee with Karan 8' this week and the promo of this upcoming episode has already been released. In the new promo of 'Koffee with Karan 8', Karan Johar asks Saif Ali Khan such personal questions that he turns red with embarrassment. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has made many surprising revelations about her son Saif Ali Khan. Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan are all set to grace the sofa. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, now her husband Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen creating a blast in the show.

While sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, 'A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother - son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.

Sharmila Tagore is looking very beautiful in black floral saree in Karan Johar's show 'Koffee with Karan 8'. Saif Ali Khan also looks dapper in all black outfit. The mother-son duo is all set to create a blast in Karan Johar's show. In the show, Karan Johar is seen asking many interesting questions to Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. In this promo, Karan Johar asks Saif Ali Khan something about Kareena Kapoor in front of Sharmila Tagore, to which he shyly says, Maa. Karan says I have not asked anything wrong or vulgar.

Meanwhile, when Karan asked Sharmila Tagore about Saif's college days, Sharmila Tagore said, 'He did not go to university... He asked the air hostess to go out and he went out somewhere. Saif says that things have been exaggerated. After this he said jokingly, 'That's why we are here.' For sharing such things about me but Saif interrupts this and says I want my episode, man!'

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt REVEAL their daughter Raha’s face on Christmas | Viral Video

Also Read: 'Me and mine...', Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan, shares wedding pictures on Instagram

Latest Entertainment News