Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt REVEAL their daughter Raha’s face on Christmas | Viral Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always serve major couple goals. The couple stepped out for the first time with their daughter Raha Kapoor. The video is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were both wearing shades of black and were looking chic. Their daughter was looking adorable in the pink outfit. The couple with their daughter for a while waved at the paparazzi and left after a while. Alia Bhatt was also spotted wearing a cute reindeer hairband as well. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often been spotted strolling around or taking their daughter Raha for walks in her pram, but this is the first time she made her appearance. The duo were spotted coming out of Mahesh Bhatt's residence for the Christmas dinner party and their video went viral within no time. In the clip, Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a fringe yellow dress and is also wearing a cute Santa hairband. While Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone opposite Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

While Ranbir Kapoor was seen recently in Sandeep Reddy Vangas directorial Animal. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

