Watch: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive in style for Christmas dinner at Bhatt residence

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always serve major couple goals. The duo were seen together arriving in style with chic outfits for a family Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's home. The video of them arriving is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a fringe yellow dress and is also wearing a cute Santa hairband. While Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Bollywood ki sabse best Jodi". Another wrote, "Alia always so beautiful and loving her festive hair band". The third user wrote, "Both of them r looking so so so good". Shaheen Bhatt and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also seen attending the Christmas dinner.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Animal. The film turned out to be a box-office success and has even surpassed his previous release, Sanju. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film tells the story of Flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their differences. The film became a box office success. Alia is currently working on her next film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala.

