Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel collaboration still going strong, mints THIS much on Day 3

Prabhas has hit a perfect arrow at the box office collections of his latest release Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. With the intense action and acting skills of the cast in the team, the film keeps the cash registers ringing. The Prashant Neel directorial has now entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club. According to a report in Sacnilk, Prabhas starrer has minted Rs 61 crore in India, taking its total collection to Rs 208.05 crore.

Salaar Part one: Ceasefire Hindi Occupancy in Theatres

Morning Shows: 27.99%

Afternoon Shows: 51.07%

Evening Shows: 61.25%

Night Shows: 52.78%

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 48.27% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. Not only this, the Telugu version of Salaar had an overall 88.93 per cent occupancy on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Saran Shakthi among others. The film tells the story of a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

The craze around the film was so high among Prabhas' fans that the Telangana government allowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees as well. Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

