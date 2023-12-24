Arbaaz Khan wedding: Groom dances his heart out in a viral video shared by Raveena Tandon | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Raveena Tandon revealed that Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are now married

Actor and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24. From Sajid Khan to Raveena Tandon, several celebrities attended the wedding ceremony on Sunday evening. Tandon shared a heartwarming congratulatory video on her Gram and extended wishes to the newlyweds.

In the now-viral video, Arbaaz Khan can be seen grooving with his bride Shura Khan and Manav Vij. The video also shows Tandon shaking a leg with the gang. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan."

Watch the viral video here:

In another video, Salman Khan can be seen arriving at the wedding venue. For those who don't know, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence. The groom's parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan were also seen arriving. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, husband Atul Agnihotri to Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur were also spotted

Watch here:

Arbaaz Khan got divorced from Malaika Arora on May 11, 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The duo is co-parenting their son. The actor then dated public figure Georgia Andriani, however, the duo broke up mutually. The actor met Shura Khan on the set of his latest film, Patna Shukla and the duo fell head over heels in love with each other.

