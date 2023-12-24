Did you spot Triptii Dimri in Sajal-Sridevi starrer MOM? | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Did you spot Triptii Dimri in Sajal-Sridevi starrer MOM?

Qala actor Tripti Dimri has been in the headlines ever since Animal was released. Tripti Dimri has risen to fame with her blockbuster performance in Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol starrer movie Animal. She has been in the headlines ever since and was recently also given the highest IMDB rating as an actor. She also gained millions of followers on Instagram ever since people spotted her in Animal. And now a video from late actor Sridevi's film Mom is garnering attention on social media, courtesy Triptii.

The video is a small part of Sridevi's film in which she played the role of a school teacher and Pakistan actor Sajal Ali played her daughter. In the video a Triptii Dimri can be also seen playing the character of one of the students. Social media users could not keep their calm and also acknowledged the struggle of Dimri to make it big in Bollywood.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Tripti started her acting career with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu and proved her caliber as an actor. She later cemented her place in Bollywood with Anushka Sharma-produced films like Bulbul and Qala. However, she got the deserved appreciation and fame after her supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Tripti Dimri's work front

Dimri will next be seen in a fresh pair opposite Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal. Several photos from their romantic song shoot from Croatia also went viral on social media a few days back. The film is yet not titled but apart from Tripti and Vicky, Ammy Virk is also a part of the film. The movie is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Apart from that Tripti will also feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, opposite Rajkumar Rao. It is safe to say that with the increasing attention and fame, she will so have several other films in her kitty.

Latest Entertainment News