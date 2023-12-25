Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan- Taapsee Pannu's film enters Rs 100 crore club on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is still going strong at the box office. Netizens couldn't resist the charm of Shah Rukh Khan in this film, which has showcased something unique. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dunki has earned Rs 31.50 crore in India taking its total collection to Rs 106.43 crore. On the first day, the film collected Rs 29.2 crore and on the second day Dunki minted Rs 20.12 crore.

Dunki Day 4 Hindi Occupancy in Theatres

Morning Shows: 27.01 %

Afternoon Shows: 52.63%

Evening Shows: 66.06%

Night Shows: 52.96%

Dunki had an overall 49.67% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country. Currently, the film is raging at the box office and within three days it has minted Rs 75.32 crore at the box office in India. The much-awaited film of Shah Rukh Khan has become the third blockbuster opener in these countries.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Tappsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan wedding: Groom dances his heart out in a viral video shared by Raveena Tandon | WATCH

Also Read: Dunki: Rashtrapati Bhavan to hold SPECIAL screening for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film

Latest Entertainment News