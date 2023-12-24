Dunki: Rashtrapati Bhavan to hold SPECIAL screening for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film

Follow us on Image Source : POSTER Shah Rukh Khan-led film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023, Dunki is hogging headlines as it hit the big screen on December 21. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles, and marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. While cinema buffs are raving about Dunki, Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to hold a special screening of the film.

According to a statement released by the makers, a special screening of the film has been organised for today, ANI reported. Dunki traces the story of four friends who will go beyond their limits to fulfill their dream of settling abroad. The film focuses on the illegal immigration practice, Donkey Journey, through which people across the world cross borders under dangerous circumstances.

Shah Rukh Khan on film's title Dunki

In an interview with The Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the storyline and said the film is a story of people who want to get back to their homeland. Speaking about the film's title, SRK said, "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is Dunki. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling."

Meanwhile, Dunki is pitting against Prabhas' Salaar: Part One Ceasefire at the box office. However, SRK's film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally and more than Rs 70 crore domestically.

