'Me and mine...', Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan, shares wedding pictures on Instagram

Lights are gleaming in the Khan house. It is a double celebration including a festive occasion and Arbaaz Khan's marriage. The actor took to social media to share the official wedding pictures and they looked every bit beautiful and dreamy. The actor-filmmaker got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday.

Along with the pictures, Arbaaz Khan wrote in the caption, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on". Celebrities from the film fraternity and fans showered the newlywed couple with love and lots of blessings.

Nikitin Dheer wished them "congratulations bhai". Karishma Kotak too wrote, "congratulations". Fans too expressed their love for the couple as well. One user wrote, "Congratulations!! Wishing u guys all the love and happiness". Another user wrote, "Omg gorgeous couple.. God bless y'all".

Actor and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24. From Sajid Khan to Raveena Tandon, several celebrities attended the wedding ceremony on Sunday evening.

Arbaaz Khan got divorced from Malaika Arora on May 11, 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The duo is co-parenting their son. The actor then dated public figure Georgia Andriani, however, the duo broke up mutually. The actor met Shura Khan on the set of his latest film, Patna Shukla and the duo fell head over heels in love with each other.

