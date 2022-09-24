Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sidharth Shukla, Karishma Tanna to Arjun Bijlani, know past winners of the show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CATCH_KARO @SUNILKU94764515 @DO Winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After completing eleven successful seasons of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, the grand finale of the latest season, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', is here. Host Rohit Shetty will announce the winner on the last weekend of the show, September 24 and 25 on Colors TV. The finalists Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia will face their biggest fear and one of them will take the trophy home and will be the ultimate winner. While there is a lot of buzz about Tushar Kalia winning this season, let’s check out the list of previous winners.

Arjun Bijlani - Season 11

Actor Arjun Bijlani won the trophy for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11’. The Naagin actor defeated Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the finale and bagged the trophy. Along with the trophy, the actor took Rs 20 lakh prize money and a brand new car home. Lastly, the actor was seen participating in a dance reality show called ‘Smart Jodi’ with his wife Neha Swami.

Image Source : TWITTER/@CATCH_KAROArjun Bijlani winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11

Karishma Tanna - Season 10

Television actress Karishma Tanna bagged the trophy of Rohit Shetty’s reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10’. The actress gave the tough fight to Karan Patel, Balraj Sayal and Dharmesh Yolande in the finals and became victorious. The actress was massively trolled after her victory in the show, but she gave them back by showcasing her talent. Before this reality show, she has been a part of ‘Bigg Boss 9’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNILKU94764515Karishma Tanna winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Punit J Pathak - Season 9

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak emerged as a winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9’. The talented choreographer who is known for his moves gave a tough fight to Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit in the final round. During the show, Punit was known for his hard work, focus, determination and self-belief.

Image Source : TWITTER/@MIRRORINDOREPunit J Pathak winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9

Shantanu Maheshwari - Season 8

Shantanu Maheshwari who received a lot of appreciation for his acting in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ bagged the trophy of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8’. Shantanu reached the final level along with Hina Khan and after giving her a tough fight lifted the trophy.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SWADESHLShantanu Maheshwari winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi seaon 8

Sidharth Shukla - Season 7

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was crowned the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7’. The actor who was known for his well-built fit body performed all the stunts showcasing his mental and physical strength. He became the ultimate winner of the show after spending eight weeks in Argentina and took home a Rs 25 Lakh cash prize with a new Tata Tiago car.

Image Source : TWITTER/@DOUBLEOVERLIMITSidharth Shukla winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7

Ashish Chowdhry - Season 6

Actor Ashish Chowdhry who is famous for playing the role of Boman in the comedy film ‘Dhamaal’ and ‘Double Dhamaal’ won the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6’. After facing all the hurdles and obstacles the actor proved that he was the best contestant and bagged the Rs. 25 Lakh cash prize, a new Generation Mahindra Scorpio with the trophy.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SMPLY_CRZY_RIYAAshish Chowdhry winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6

Rajniesh Duggall - Season 5

Television actor Rajniesh Duggall became instantly famous after winning the trophy of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5’. The actor gave a tough fight to his fellow competitor Gurmeet Choudhary and Nikitin Dheer in the last leg of the season. He took Rs, 25 Lakh home with a brand new Mahindra Scorpio.

Image Source : TWITTER/@JDREWB_TYDENRajniesh Duggall winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5

Aarti Chabria - Season 4

Actress Aarti Chabria gave her best to the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4’ and became the winner after defeating 12 contestants. The actress overcame all her fears during the show and showed people her mental and physical strength. She dedicated her victory to her fellow teammate in the show Dhaval Thakur who inspired her and supported her throughout the show.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AARTICHABRIAAarti Chabria winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4

Shabir Ahluwalia - Season 3

Shabir Ahluwalia who is famous for playing the role of Abhi in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ bagged the trophy of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3’ after giving his best performances in the stunt-based show. Season 3 was hosted by none other than our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and in the finale round, Shabir fought neck to neck with fellow contestants Ritwik Bhattacharya, Milind Soman and Dino Morea.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHABIRAHLUWALIAShabir Alhuwalia winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3

Anushka Manchanda - Season 2

Anushka Manchanda who is better known as a singer and a former VJ was the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2’. She defeated Jesse Randhawa in the final round and bagged the trophy home. The singer has given several hit songs to Bollywood like, ‘Apna Har Din’ from Golmaal 3 to ‘Lucky Tu Lucky Me’ from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’.

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMANUSHKABESTAnushka Manchanda winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2

Nethra Raghuraman - Season 1

The very first season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was won by Nethra Raghuraman, who is an Indian actress and a model. The actress received the trophy from host Akshay Kumar after giving a tough fight to 1st runner-up of the show Urvashi Sharma. Before this show, she was a part of the TV serial ‘Captain Vyom’.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETHRARAGHURAMAN Nethra Raghuraman winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1

