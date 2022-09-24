Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Date, Time, Where to watch, Prize Money of Rohit Shetty hosted show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHATRON KE KHILADI 12 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. With an exciting lineup of contestants this year, the makers left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with some super THRILLER stunts. Now, after several weeks of dangerous feats, the reality show will get its 'daring' winner. The finalists of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia. While fans are eager to know the name of the winner, their excitement peaked after the Grand Finale was shot on Sunday, 18th September in Mumbai.

The finale is all set to be a star-studded affair, with all the contestants of this season marking their presence in the finale. If you are super excited about the finale of the stunt-based reality show, here's everything you need to know including when and where to watch, prize money, trophy and more.

When and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12's Grand Finale is set to air on September 24 and 25 on Colors TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Top Contestants

The top finalists are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia.If reports are to be believed, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh will be seen in the top 2 after Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair get eliminated. They will compete against each other to lift the trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Trophy and Prize Money

The prize money of this season is still not disclosed. To note, Maruti Suzuki was the official sponsor of the stunt-based reality show and the winner was promised a Swift car.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Winner

According to a report in Siasat, "Tushar has been declared as the winner of KKK 12. The choreographer has defeated Mr. Faisu, Jannat, and other strong contestants to take home the trophy and cash prize this year. The report also states that Faisal has walked home with the first runner-up title."

Solidifying the reports, after the Grand Finale, a picture is going viral on the internet that shows Tushar Kalia along with the Maruti Suzuki Swift car key.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered in July, and this year the show was graced by 14 contestants, -- Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard.

