Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty raises the bar in first promo of KKK 11, it also has a Sooryavanshi touch

Get ready to witness the thrill, adventure and adrenaline rush as Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 11th season and flagging it off in an action-packed sleek promo is the demigod of action Rohit Shetty. The picturesque locales of Cape Town will turn into a battleground as 13 popular names from the showbiz will tenaciously face their fears. Themed around ‘Darr Aur Dare Ka Battleground, Welcome to Cape Town’, the new season will feature some of the larger than life, daredevil stunts as Dare goes head-on with Darr. Joining the contestants' brigade this season will be Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

In the first promo of the show, host Rohit Shetty is seen making a grand entry in a jeep accompanied by a Cheetah. He drops the hint for the new season by saying 'Yaha kadam kadam pe badhega Darr aur Dare ke warriors denge usey, kadi takkar. Yeh Hai Darr and Dare ka Battleground, Welcome to Cape Town'. As he introduces the new season, a helicopter flies near him and next we see him jumping into it from his car.

It is to be noted that the promo has a Sooryvanshi touch to it. In the background of the promo, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer's theme music can be heard.

The promo seemed to have impressed actors, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher and Varun Sharma.

Earlier teasing friends with KKK 11 updates, Rohit wrote, "7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot…But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on Colors.