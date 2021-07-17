Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Full Contestants List: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka, Arjun to compete in Rohit Shetty' show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Full Contestants List

As much as fans wait for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's films, they wait for adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is back with the eleventh season with 13 stars that will witness that adrenaline rush and compete with each other by performing stunts on the show. This year, the tagline of the show is "Darr vs Dare." KKK11 is all set to air on TV on J7uly 17 at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV. In May, this year, the contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Rohit Shetty hosted reality show. The pictures and videos from the shoot have already surfaced on the internet and made fans excited.

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins today (July 17), let's have a look at the stars who will be competing in the show. From Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani to Rahul Vaidya, many TV names are going to be a part of the show.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is already ruling the headlines for his dreamy wedding ceremony with Disha Parmar. The singer started preparations for his wedding soon after he returned from Cape Town. He will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The promo featuring Rahul shows the singer singing a song while trapped in a cage surrounded by lions.

Arjun Bijlani

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani is all set to face his fears on Rohit Shetty's show. Before flying to Cape Town for KKK11, Arjun had revealed that he started preparing for the show long before and had made himself physically and mentally fit. "Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts," he had said.

Nikki Tamboli

Rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is also a part of the reality show. Days before flying to Cape Town, Nikki had lost her brother to Covid. Putting up a brave front, the actress participated in the adventure-based show.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Know as Ishi Maa from Yeh hai Mohabbatein, fans weren't aware that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a liking for adventure. The diva is all set to shock her fans with her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has already had a taste of adventure as he had participated in the MTV show Roadies. It seems that KKK11 will be a piece of cake for him. However, it will be interesting to watch him perform the stunts.

Shweta Tiwari

Another TV heroine who is set to surprise the fans is Shweta Tiwari. The actress has undergone a drastic transformation and now flaunts her perfect abs. Going by her looks and her fitness, it definitely has a chance to bring home the winning trophy.





Saurabh Raj Jain

Known for playing mythological roles on TV, actor Saurabh Raj Jain jumped in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey at the last moment.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh is all set to win hearts in his third reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been earlier seen in Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla made many headlines while he was in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik. The actor loves adventure and treats himself to an exotic vacation full of spontaneity now and then. KKK11 seems to be his calling!

Anushka Sen

Probably the youngest contestant ever on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Anushka Sen is a powerhouse of energy. She has been seen in many TV shows and is a social media sensation.

Aastha Gill

Singer Aastha Gill's voice rules all the parties. Now, she is ready to rule the TV screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Mahekk Chahal

Mahekk Chahal has also been a part of Colors TV Bigg Boss and now she is set to unveil her daring side.

Sana Makbul

Actress Sana Makbul is seen in many TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Aadat Se Majboor and Vish.