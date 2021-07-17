Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's romantic dance to Mika Singh's performance, inside Dishul's wedding reception

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THEWEDDINGRIDEINDIA, SUDISHAHOLICS Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding reception

Indian singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya tied the knot to TV actress Disha Parmar on Friday. The duo looked dreamy during the ceremony. Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. Fans have been showering their love on the newlyweds as their wedding has been one of the most awaited events. Rahul proposed to Disha while he was locked inside the Bigg Boss house and the actress had arrived on the show to accept his proposal. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of 'The Dishul Wedding.'

After performing the wedding ceremony in the day, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar hosted a wedding reception for their family and industry friends later in the evening on Friday. It was attended by Rahul's BB mates Aly Gony and Jasmin Bhasin, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and others. Bollywood singers Mika Singh and Toshi were also present at the party and set fire to the stage with their performances.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar performed a romantic dance on 'Dekha Hazaaron Dafa Aapko' after making a grand entry at the venue. Check out inside pictures from the Dishul Wedding Reception--

Rahul and Disha were choreographed by Sumit Khaitan. In an earlier interview, Sumit had revealed that the couple is fun to choreograph and very enthusiastic. He had told IANS: "The experience has been positive because both of them are full of life. Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodative and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we give them. They are happy to understand what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging."

Spilling the beans about his honeymoon plans with his ladylove, Rahul had revealed that he cannot leave for his honeymoon anytime soon because of prior commitments.

Rahul Vaidya told TOI, "I actually didn’t get any time to plan anything. But I guess, that’s also a lot of fun." the couple is yet to zero in on their honeymoon destination. The singer said, "I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic."

"On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa. We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria," he added.

