Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RKV_DELIGHT/RAHULVAIDYAFANGIRL Rahul Vaidya Weds Disha Parmar: Couple's FIRST photos as bride-groom leave fans in split

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday. The ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. The pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on social media and fans can't get enough of it. The duo looked over the moon as they flashed their million-dollar smiles and posed for the pictures. Rahul and Disha's wedding is the talk of the tinsel town ever since the singe proposed to his lady love during Bigg Boss 14.

Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities.

Take a look:

Rahul and Disha's wedding is the talk of the tinsel town ever since the singe proposed to his lady love during Bigg Boss 14. The wedding was attended by Rahul Vaidya close friend Aly Goni.

The two of them announced their wedding by sharing their invitation card on their respective Instagram pages on July 7. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."