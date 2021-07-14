Rahul Vaidya talks about his honeymoon plans with Disha Parmar ahead of wedding on July 16

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANURAGG86874639 Rahul Vaidya talks about honeymoon plans with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going to tie the knot after two days on July 16. The final preparations for the marriage are going on in both families. The duo is very excited about their marriage and going by their dance practice sessions, it appears that the ceremonies will be high on entertainment. Rahul, who recently returned from the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi after proposing Disha for marriage in Bigg Boss 14, spilled the beans about his honeymoon plans with his ladylove. The singer revealed that he cannot leave for honeymoon anytime soon because of prior commitments.

Rahul Vaidya told TOI, "I actually didn’t get any time to plan anything. But I guess, that’s also a lot of fun." the couple is yet to zero in on their honeymoon destination. The singer said, "I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic."

"On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa. We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria," he added.

Talking about how exciting it is to get married to the love of his life, Disha Parmar, he said, "I am very excited… the excitement level is over the roof. I still can’t believe ki mere ghar par dance practice chal rahi hai. Maine aaj tak apne doston ki shaadi mein dance kiya hai, par abhi people are practicing dance numbers to perform at my wedding. I just can’t wait for that day when I will see Disha becoming my wife."

The singer on Tuesday also shared that he will soon be launching 'The Dishul Wedding Song'. Seemingly titled 'Matthe Te Chamkan', he shared a short clip of himself as he records the song. Going through Rahul's video, the song appears to be a melodious and romantic love ballad.

In the video, the singer is seen in a studio as he croons the song. “Khilti rahe muskaane, o tere mukhde pe,” he is heard singing in the video and then he goes on to say, “The Dishul wedding song out soon”.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations of the couple are in full swing. On Tuesday, Disha gave her fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party. Sharing pictures on Instagram, the actress posed with the banner saying 'Bride to be'.