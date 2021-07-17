Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Contestants, Where & How to Watch Online, Promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/11 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The 11th season of the most awaited reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi always manages to stir up the storm every time it makes its premiere. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, KKK 11 will return to TV screens today. Laced with dangerous stunts, the show will bring famous celebrities from showbiz as they face their biggest fears. Here's everything you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Full Contestants List

Aastha Gill

Abhinav Shukla

Anushka Sen

Arjun Bijlani

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Mahek Chahal

Nikki Tamboli

Rahul Vaidya

Sana Makbul

Saurabh Raj Jain

Shweta Tiwari

Varun Sood

Vishal Aditya Singh

Where & how to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere from today i.e. Saturday (July 17). The show can be watched on Colors channel at 9:30 pm. If you wish to watch the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 online. you can stream it on Voot app. New episodes will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday.

Where is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shot?

The breathtaking locales of Cape Town will manifest into Darr aur Dare Ka Battleground wherein an eclectic mix of 13 warriors will face their deepest fears and worst nightmares. The stunt master and demigod of action, Rohit Shetty will reign as the host of the season, throwing some dangerous and unimaginable challenges at the contestants.

With Cape Town making for a perfect setting for some jaw-dropping action, the new season will see a whole new breed of dare warriors fighting some of the deadliest of animals including lions, crocodiles, cheetahs and performing larger than life stunts. The action Maverick Rohit Shetty will be seen throwing arduous challenges at the contestants like getting fired through a cannon, performing aerial acts, getting electrocuted to having face-offs with wild animals that they will have to overcome with great tenacity.

